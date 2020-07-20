All apartments in Chandler
2410 N Longmore St.

2410 North Longmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

2410 North Longmore Street, Chandler, AZ 85224
Southwest Shawnee Park

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** TEXT NICHOLE 480-765-9814 to schedule viewing!**

Gorgeous and Remodeled home in Excellent Location!! Huge Open Floorplan with Many Custom Features! Bright Greatroom Connects To Kitchen with Island, Upgraded Custom Cabinetry, Granite Counters, and All Appliances. Large Bonus Room with Access To Backyard. This is a MUST SEE and won?t last long!

12 Month Minimum

*Move In Requires:
$1695 1st Month's Rent
$1695 Security Deposit
$300 Cleaning Deposit
Pet Deposit if Applicable

All Deposits are Refundable
$125 lease admin fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 N Longmore St. have any available units?
2410 N Longmore St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 N Longmore St. have?
Some of 2410 N Longmore St.'s amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 N Longmore St. currently offering any rent specials?
2410 N Longmore St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 N Longmore St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 N Longmore St. is pet friendly.
Does 2410 N Longmore St. offer parking?
Yes, 2410 N Longmore St. offers parking.
Does 2410 N Longmore St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 N Longmore St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 N Longmore St. have a pool?
No, 2410 N Longmore St. does not have a pool.
Does 2410 N Longmore St. have accessible units?
No, 2410 N Longmore St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 N Longmore St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 N Longmore St. has units with dishwashers.
