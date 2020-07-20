2410 N Longmore St.

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** TEXT NICHOLE 480-765-9814 to schedule viewing!**



Gorgeous and Remodeled home in Excellent Location!! Huge Open Floorplan with Many Custom Features! Bright Greatroom Connects To Kitchen with Island, Upgraded Custom Cabinetry, Granite Counters, and All Appliances. Large Bonus Room with Access To Backyard. This is a MUST SEE and won?t last long!



12 Month Minimum



*Move In Requires:

$1695 1st Month's Rent

$1695 Security Deposit

$300 Cleaning Deposit

Pet Deposit if Applicable



All Deposits are Refundable

$125 lease admin fee due at lease signing.