2410 N Longmore St.

Amenities
** TEXT NICHOLE 480-765-9814 to schedule viewing!**
Gorgeous and Remodeled home in Excellent Location!! Huge Open Floorplan with Many Custom Features! Bright Greatroom Connects To Kitchen with Island, Upgraded Custom Cabinetry, Granite Counters, and All Appliances. Large Bonus Room with Access To Backyard. This is a MUST SEE and won?t last long!
12 Month Minimum
*Move In Requires:
$1695 1st Month's Rent
$1695 Security Deposit
$300 Cleaning Deposit
Pet Deposit if Applicable
All Deposits are Refundable
$125 lease admin fee due at lease signing.