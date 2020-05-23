All apartments in Chandler
241 E. Tonto Pl.
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

241 E. Tonto Pl.

241 E Tonto Pl · No Longer Available
Location

241 E Tonto Pl, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Upgraded 5 Bed 3 Bath Luxury Chandler Home! - This beautiful home in Chandler boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on 2 levels with over 2,700 sq. ft. of fully upgraded space! The kitchen is a cook's paradise with stainless steel appliances, lots of granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space. It opens to the family room for great entertaining! The master bedroom is downstairs and split from the 2nd downstairs bedroom. The 2nd level provides another living space with an amazing balcony that is great for a kids playroom or a professional workspace. 2 of the 3 bedrooms upstairs have walk-in closets and share the hallway bathroom. Just behind the home is a lush grass area and clubhouse pool. This home has easy access to the 202 and won't last long. A must see!

(RLNE3335804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 E. Tonto Pl. have any available units?
241 E. Tonto Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 E. Tonto Pl. have?
Some of 241 E. Tonto Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 E. Tonto Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
241 E. Tonto Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 E. Tonto Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 E. Tonto Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 241 E. Tonto Pl. offer parking?
No, 241 E. Tonto Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 241 E. Tonto Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 E. Tonto Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 E. Tonto Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 241 E. Tonto Pl. has a pool.
Does 241 E. Tonto Pl. have accessible units?
No, 241 E. Tonto Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 241 E. Tonto Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 E. Tonto Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
