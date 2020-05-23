241 E. Tonto Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully Upgraded 5 Bed 3 Bath Luxury Chandler Home! - This beautiful home in Chandler boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on 2 levels with over 2,700 sq. ft. of fully upgraded space! The kitchen is a cook's paradise with stainless steel appliances, lots of granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space. It opens to the family room for great entertaining! The master bedroom is downstairs and split from the 2nd downstairs bedroom. The 2nd level provides another living space with an amazing balcony that is great for a kids playroom or a professional workspace. 2 of the 3 bedrooms upstairs have walk-in closets and share the hallway bathroom. Just behind the home is a lush grass area and clubhouse pool. This home has easy access to the 202 and won't last long. A must see!



(RLNE3335804)