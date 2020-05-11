2380 W HONEYSUCKLE Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful two story home available for rent in Ocotillo area of Chandler. House was newly built in 2013 and is in a great location. Features 5 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms with Master/guest bedroom/bathrooms downstairs & 3 guest bedrooms & 1 bath upstairs and an open loft area- Separate dining space & Office Den room downstairs, Open spacious living area with Vault ceiling - RO system & Water softener already installed - Beautifully landscaped front yard. The backyard features an Organic garden (chilies, eggplants, peppers, broccoli etc,) for your family. Stainless steel Appliances, Downstairs laundry room w/ washer/dryer included as well as an extra sink - close to many stores and large job sites such as Intel as well as easy access to I10, 101 and 202 Freeways. TENANT OCCUPIED,