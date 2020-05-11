All apartments in Chandler
2380 W HONEYSUCKLE Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

2380 W HONEYSUCKLE Lane

2380 West Honeysuckle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2380 West Honeysuckle Lane, Chandler, AZ 85286
Octotillo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful two story home available for rent in Ocotillo area of Chandler. House was newly built in 2013 and is in a great location. Features 5 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms with Master/guest bedroom/bathrooms downstairs & 3 guest bedrooms & 1 bath upstairs and an open loft area- Separate dining space & Office Den room downstairs, Open spacious living area with Vault ceiling - RO system & Water softener already installed - Beautifully landscaped front yard. The backyard features an Organic garden (chilies, eggplants, peppers, broccoli etc,) for your family. Stainless steel Appliances, Downstairs laundry room w/ washer/dryer included as well as an extra sink - close to many stores and large job sites such as Intel as well as easy access to I10, 101 and 202 Freeways. TENANT OCCUPIED,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2380 W HONEYSUCKLE Lane have any available units?
2380 W HONEYSUCKLE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2380 W HONEYSUCKLE Lane have?
Some of 2380 W HONEYSUCKLE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2380 W HONEYSUCKLE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2380 W HONEYSUCKLE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2380 W HONEYSUCKLE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2380 W HONEYSUCKLE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2380 W HONEYSUCKLE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2380 W HONEYSUCKLE Lane offers parking.
Does 2380 W HONEYSUCKLE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2380 W HONEYSUCKLE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2380 W HONEYSUCKLE Lane have a pool?
No, 2380 W HONEYSUCKLE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2380 W HONEYSUCKLE Lane have accessible units?
No, 2380 W HONEYSUCKLE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2380 W HONEYSUCKLE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2380 W HONEYSUCKLE Lane has units with dishwashers.
