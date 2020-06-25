2372 N Central Dr Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing 4 bed 3 full bath home in Chandler right off the 101 freeway be anywhere in the valley in minutes! 2 new AC's for low utility bills! HUGE over-sized Detached garage for cars/trucks or a great work shop! Right next to great schools and a huge park! Each room is HUGE! Master was 2 rooms made into one and this home comes with a massive living room for the whole family to enjoy! Lots of storage. Great neighbors. No Yard work needed Backyard is artificial turf and This will go fast! Come check it out!