Amazing 4 bed 3 full bath home in Chandler right off the 101 freeway be anywhere in the valley in minutes! 2 new AC's for low utility bills! HUGE over-sized Detached garage for cars/trucks or a great work shop! Right next to great schools and a huge park! Each room is HUGE! Master was 2 rooms made into one and this home comes with a massive living room for the whole family to enjoy! Lots of storage. Great neighbors. No Yard work needed Backyard is artificial turf and This will go fast! Come check it out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2372 N Central Dr Drive have any available units?
2372 N Central Dr Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2372 N Central Dr Drive have?
Some of 2372 N Central Dr Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2372 N Central Dr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2372 N Central Dr Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.