Chandler, AZ
2334 E CLOUD Drive
Last updated November 4 2019 at 10:38 AM

2334 E CLOUD Drive

2334 East Cloud Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2334 East Cloud Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Circle G Riggs Ranch Homestead

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wow!! Gorgeous Sanctuary! This Designer Showpiece is a very private retreat. 5 bed/4.5 bath, custom Estate on over 3/4 acre Corner lot, in the highly sought after Circle G Riggs of Chandler. Elegant yard designed with mature trees, Water features, Many relaxing entertainment areas, grassy play space, resort style pool and huge expansive covered patios for outdoor entertainment and play. Surround sound and AV. New Paint. Highly upgraded, Custom Hardwoods, Travertine and stone. Gorgeous Master retreat w/ luxurious master bath with jetted tub. Giant his and her master closets, loads of storage. Formal foyer, living, and dining spaces. Generous great room and kitchen space with with huge sit down Island, Designer Cabinets and Counters. Granite Finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 E CLOUD Drive have any available units?
2334 E CLOUD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2334 E CLOUD Drive have?
Some of 2334 E CLOUD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 E CLOUD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2334 E CLOUD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 E CLOUD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2334 E CLOUD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2334 E CLOUD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2334 E CLOUD Drive offers parking.
Does 2334 E CLOUD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2334 E CLOUD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 E CLOUD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2334 E CLOUD Drive has a pool.
Does 2334 E CLOUD Drive have accessible units?
No, 2334 E CLOUD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 E CLOUD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2334 E CLOUD Drive has units with dishwashers.
