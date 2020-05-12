2334 E CLOUD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wow!! Gorgeous Sanctuary! This Designer Showpiece is a very private retreat. 5 bed/4.5 bath, custom Estate on over 3/4 acre Corner lot, in the highly sought after Circle G Riggs of Chandler. Elegant yard designed with mature trees, Water features, Many relaxing entertainment areas, grassy play space, resort style pool and huge expansive covered patios for outdoor entertainment and play. Surround sound and AV. New Paint. Highly upgraded, Custom Hardwoods, Travertine and stone. Gorgeous Master retreat w/ luxurious master bath with jetted tub. Giant his and her master closets, loads of storage. Formal foyer, living, and dining spaces. Generous great room and kitchen space with with huge sit down Island, Designer Cabinets and Counters. Granite Finishes.