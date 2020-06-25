All apartments in Chandler
2329 W Tanque Verde Ct
2329 W Tanque Verde Ct

2329 West Tanque Verde Court · No Longer Available
Location

2329 West Tanque Verde Court, Chandler, AZ 85224
Clearview Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9bc32a9095 ---- This charming single level 3 bedroom, den, 2 bath, 2 car garage with a pool is located in the desirable Dave Brown subdivision in Chandler. Close to freeway access, Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a park right down the street.The home has a combination of selected wood and ceramic floors. Includes a wood burning fireplace. All major appliances including washer and dryer. Great schools, neighborhoods and easy access to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Pool Service is included. Total Move-In costs include $1625.rent $1625.security deposit $300. non refundable administrative fee = $3550. (plus applicable tax) $40. non refundable application fee per adult. Pets upon approval only. This home will not last long. Please call 480.725.1225 to arrange for a tour of your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 W Tanque Verde Ct have any available units?
2329 W Tanque Verde Ct doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 W Tanque Verde Ct have?
Some of 2329 W Tanque Verde Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 W Tanque Verde Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2329 W Tanque Verde Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 W Tanque Verde Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2329 W Tanque Verde Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2329 W Tanque Verde Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2329 W Tanque Verde Ct offers parking.
Does 2329 W Tanque Verde Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2329 W Tanque Verde Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 W Tanque Verde Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2329 W Tanque Verde Ct has a pool.
Does 2329 W Tanque Verde Ct have accessible units?
No, 2329 W Tanque Verde Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 W Tanque Verde Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2329 W Tanque Verde Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
