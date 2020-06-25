2329 W Tanque Verde Ct

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9bc32a9095 ---- This charming single level 3 bedroom, den, 2 bath, 2 car garage with a pool is located in the desirable Dave Brown subdivision in Chandler. Close to freeway access, Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a park right down the street.The home has a combination of selected wood and ceramic floors. Includes a wood burning fireplace. All major appliances including washer and dryer. Great schools, neighborhoods and easy access to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Pool Service is included. Total Move-In costs include $1625.rent $1625.security deposit $300. non refundable administrative fee = $3550. (plus applicable tax) $40. non refundable application fee per adult. Pets upon approval only. This home will not last long. Please call 480.725.1225 to arrange for a tour of your next home.