All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2315 E BUTLER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2315 E BUTLER STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2315 E BUTLER STREET

2315 East Butler Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2315 East Butler Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous single level tempe 4/2 house with hardwood floors, full interior custom respray, like new carpets, fireplace, split master, huge over sized backyard, 2 car garage, private patio, washer/dyer, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 E BUTLER STREET have any available units?
2315 E BUTLER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2315 E BUTLER STREET have?
Some of 2315 E BUTLER STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 E BUTLER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2315 E BUTLER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 E BUTLER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2315 E BUTLER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2315 E BUTLER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2315 E BUTLER STREET offers parking.
Does 2315 E BUTLER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 E BUTLER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 E BUTLER STREET have a pool?
No, 2315 E BUTLER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2315 E BUTLER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2315 E BUTLER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 E BUTLER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 E BUTLER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College