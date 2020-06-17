2315 E BUTLER STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous single level tempe 4/2 house with hardwood floors, full interior custom respray, like new carpets, fireplace, split master, huge over sized backyard, 2 car garage, private patio, washer/dyer, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*