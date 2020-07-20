231 W Roadrunner Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Rare to find single level with pool in core Chandler, Carino Estates- - Tenant Occupied Please Do Not Disturb - Available for May Move In



A beautiful single level home with stone accents in the popular Carino Estates! This home features 3 spacious bedrooms plus an open Den with a built in desk and 2 bathrooms. Newer neutral paint, ceiling fans, newer fixtures, and the tile has been professionally cleaned. The large master suite features dual sinks, a separate shower/tub, and a good size walk-in closet. The open floor plan features a great room that opens to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features a Gas range with lots of cabinet and Granite counter-top space. The backyard features a covered patio, beautiful pebble tech pool with rock waterfall and grassy area. Extended length garage and new water heater. Priced right for the location. All new Stain less steel appliances.



MONTHLY ADDITIONAL $90.00 FOR POOL SERVICE



SECURITY DEPOSIT BASE ON APPROVE CREDIT

REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT $350.00

REFUNDABLE CLEANING DEPOSIT $350.00



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL/TEXT JENNIFER ASIS with LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

RENTAL TAX IS 1.5%



(RLNE4016333)