Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
231 W Roadrunner Dr.
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

231 W Roadrunner Dr.

231 West Roadrunner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

231 West Roadrunner Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Carino Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Rare to find single level with pool in core Chandler, Carino Estates- - Tenant Occupied Please Do Not Disturb - Available for May Move In

A beautiful single level home with stone accents in the popular Carino Estates! This home features 3 spacious bedrooms plus an open Den with a built in desk and 2 bathrooms. Newer neutral paint, ceiling fans, newer fixtures, and the tile has been professionally cleaned. The large master suite features dual sinks, a separate shower/tub, and a good size walk-in closet. The open floor plan features a great room that opens to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features a Gas range with lots of cabinet and Granite counter-top space. The backyard features a covered patio, beautiful pebble tech pool with rock waterfall and grassy area. Extended length garage and new water heater. Priced right for the location. All new Stain less steel appliances.

MONTHLY ADDITIONAL $90.00 FOR POOL SERVICE

SECURITY DEPOSIT BASE ON APPROVE CREDIT
REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT $350.00
REFUNDABLE CLEANING DEPOSIT $350.00

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL/TEXT JENNIFER ASIS with LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.
RENTAL TAX IS 1.5%

(RLNE4016333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 W Roadrunner Dr. have any available units?
231 W Roadrunner Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 W Roadrunner Dr. have?
Some of 231 W Roadrunner Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 W Roadrunner Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
231 W Roadrunner Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 W Roadrunner Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 W Roadrunner Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 231 W Roadrunner Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 231 W Roadrunner Dr. offers parking.
Does 231 W Roadrunner Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 W Roadrunner Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 W Roadrunner Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 231 W Roadrunner Dr. has a pool.
Does 231 W Roadrunner Dr. have accessible units?
No, 231 W Roadrunner Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 231 W Roadrunner Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 W Roadrunner Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
