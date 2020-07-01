All apartments in Chandler
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:03 AM

2306 E TOLEDO Place

2306 E Toledo Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2306 E Toledo Pl, Chandler, AZ 85225
Dobson Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location!! Single level home 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pool with 3 car garage rental! North South Exposure, Open floor plan with an eat in kitchen to family room plus there's a formal living & dining, fireplace, private pool with monthly pool service included, a den or office, master bedroom with french door entry, you'll love the walk in closet with organized shelving and hang bars, separate shower and tub , lots of sink space for those who share but don't want to. Storage galore including built in cabinets in the garage! Located in Award Winning Chandler Schools, CTA Liberty, Perry High School, Great Hearts , and BASIS Chandler North Primary. Easy access to shopping at San Tan Mall Area, Mercy Hospital, and 202. THERE IS additional $100/month for Landscaping Service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 E TOLEDO Place have any available units?
2306 E TOLEDO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2306 E TOLEDO Place have?
Some of 2306 E TOLEDO Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 E TOLEDO Place currently offering any rent specials?
2306 E TOLEDO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 E TOLEDO Place pet-friendly?
No, 2306 E TOLEDO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2306 E TOLEDO Place offer parking?
Yes, 2306 E TOLEDO Place offers parking.
Does 2306 E TOLEDO Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2306 E TOLEDO Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 E TOLEDO Place have a pool?
Yes, 2306 E TOLEDO Place has a pool.
Does 2306 E TOLEDO Place have accessible units?
No, 2306 E TOLEDO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 E TOLEDO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2306 E TOLEDO Place has units with dishwashers.

