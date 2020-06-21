All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2305 West Marlboro Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2305 West Marlboro Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2305 West Marlboro Drive

2305 West Marlboro Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2305 West Marlboro Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224
Heatherbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Conveniently located off Elliott and the 101 S in Desirable Heather Brook Subdivision! End unit with a beautiful private yard. This home is bright and roomy with beautiful views from all windows. Living-Dining combination with wood burning fireplace and access to a side patio. Kitchen has all appliances and lots of cabinets for storage. Split floor plan with 2 bedrooms, laundry and a full bath in the front of the house plus a large private master suite on the opposite side w/ a roomy bath, dual vanities and access to another patio and garden. Grass, brick paver's and mature trees create a private retreat. Front landscaping is maintained by HOA- also enjoy a sparkling pool and tennis courts right around the corner. Sorry no pets accepted. Priced at 1450.00 + rental tax. Deposit is 1450.00, applications are 55.00 per occupant 18 +yo and 1 time lease admin fee of 150.00. Hurry don't delay schedule a showing today at 480-462-6683, this beautiful home will not be available for long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 West Marlboro Drive have any available units?
2305 West Marlboro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 West Marlboro Drive have?
Some of 2305 West Marlboro Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 West Marlboro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2305 West Marlboro Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 West Marlboro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2305 West Marlboro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2305 West Marlboro Drive offer parking?
No, 2305 West Marlboro Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2305 West Marlboro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 West Marlboro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 West Marlboro Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2305 West Marlboro Drive has a pool.
Does 2305 West Marlboro Drive have accessible units?
No, 2305 West Marlboro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 West Marlboro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 West Marlboro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College