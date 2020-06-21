2305 West Marlboro Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool tennis court

Conveniently located off Elliott and the 101 S in Desirable Heather Brook Subdivision! End unit with a beautiful private yard. This home is bright and roomy with beautiful views from all windows. Living-Dining combination with wood burning fireplace and access to a side patio. Kitchen has all appliances and lots of cabinets for storage. Split floor plan with 2 bedrooms, laundry and a full bath in the front of the house plus a large private master suite on the opposite side w/ a roomy bath, dual vanities and access to another patio and garden. Grass, brick paver's and mature trees create a private retreat. Front landscaping is maintained by HOA- also enjoy a sparkling pool and tennis courts right around the corner. Sorry no pets accepted. Priced at 1450.00 + rental tax. Deposit is 1450.00, applications are 55.00 per occupant 18 +yo and 1 time lease admin fee of 150.00. Hurry don't delay schedule a showing today at 480-462-6683, this beautiful home will not be available for long!