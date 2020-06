Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage

Greated location, quite gated communities in South 202 / Chandler built by Fulton , the property sits on one of largest lots with huge back yard with kids playground and basket ball court and on a cul de sac street. The property is careful maintained the house is sure to feel like your dream home. The house has wood floor, epoxy garage floors, cozy fireplace with double ovens/gas cooktop.This home also feature a great guest wing that is just ready for friends/ family join you as well.