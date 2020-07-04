Amenities

228 E Canyon Way Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Home! Will go fast! - Exceptionally open, bright and spacious Fulton Home. Tile throughout all traffic areas. Three bedrooms with split plan. Fully upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas cook top. Fans in all rooms and patio for those late summer nights, custom tile master bath with spa shower. Separate laundry room with sink and cabinetry. Triple garage, brick paved sidewalks and drive. Community parks and pools, family neighborhood. Gated community. Located close to schools, shopping, easy access to freeways. You will not be disappointed. Pictures of front and back landscaping will be updated by end of the week. Be ready to rent this unit, it is top notch!!! Monthly landscaping included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5686962)