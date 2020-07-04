All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

228 E Canyon Way

228 East Canyon Way · No Longer Available
Location

228 East Canyon Way, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
228 E Canyon Way Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Home! Will go fast! - Exceptionally open, bright and spacious Fulton Home. Tile throughout all traffic areas. Three bedrooms with split plan. Fully upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas cook top. Fans in all rooms and patio for those late summer nights, custom tile master bath with spa shower. Separate laundry room with sink and cabinetry. Triple garage, brick paved sidewalks and drive. Community parks and pools, family neighborhood. Gated community. Located close to schools, shopping, easy access to freeways. You will not be disappointed. Pictures of front and back landscaping will be updated by end of the week. Be ready to rent this unit, it is top notch!!! Monthly landscaping included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5686962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 E Canyon Way have any available units?
228 E Canyon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 E Canyon Way have?
Some of 228 E Canyon Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 E Canyon Way currently offering any rent specials?
228 E Canyon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 E Canyon Way pet-friendly?
No, 228 E Canyon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 228 E Canyon Way offer parking?
Yes, 228 E Canyon Way offers parking.
Does 228 E Canyon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 E Canyon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 E Canyon Way have a pool?
Yes, 228 E Canyon Way has a pool.
Does 228 E Canyon Way have accessible units?
No, 228 E Canyon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 228 E Canyon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 E Canyon Way does not have units with dishwashers.

