Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2277 E Palm Beach Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2277 E Palm Beach Dr

2277 East Palm Beach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2277 East Palm Beach Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
refrigerator
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/c8bbab40a4 ----
This Intimate 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/ 2 Car Garage in S Chandler is Just Right! With Easy Upkeep Front Yard There is Nothing Better. Cozy Kitchen Has Honey Colored Cabinets, Walk-In Pantry & White Appliances. Opens onto Dining Area Which Opens onto Lovely Backyard w/ Garden Area. Huge Master Suite Has Room for Everything & 2 Walk-In Closets! Guest Bedrooms Have Walk-In Closets Too!

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nCity tax plus 1% monthly admin fee total 2.5%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn

Dryer
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2277 E Palm Beach Dr have any available units?
2277 E Palm Beach Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2277 E Palm Beach Dr have?
Some of 2277 E Palm Beach Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2277 E Palm Beach Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2277 E Palm Beach Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2277 E Palm Beach Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2277 E Palm Beach Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2277 E Palm Beach Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2277 E Palm Beach Dr does offer parking.
Does 2277 E Palm Beach Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2277 E Palm Beach Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2277 E Palm Beach Dr have a pool?
No, 2277 E Palm Beach Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2277 E Palm Beach Dr have accessible units?
No, 2277 E Palm Beach Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2277 E Palm Beach Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2277 E Palm Beach Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

