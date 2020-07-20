All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2250 E Fairview st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2250 E Fairview st
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:24 AM

2250 E Fairview st

2250 East Fairview Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2250 East Fairview Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Kempton Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON!!! Beautiful 4 Bedroom home with a light bright open floor plan (Must See) - Beautiful home with family friendly floorplan. Bright, open Kitchen with breakfast nook, island, walk in pantry and tons of cabinets & Counter space. Kitchen opens to spacious Family Room. Formal Living/Dining Room. Huge master Bedroom w/soaring ceilings, walk-in closet & private exit to backyard. Other bedrooms are generously sized too. New Ceramic tile in Entry, Kitchen, Halls & Baths. all new granite counter tops. Big Backyard has grass, citrus trees & covered patio. Large side yard w/RV Gate & Storage shed. Preferred North/South Exposure. Great community! Excellent location just 1/2 mile from new 202 Fwy. refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Brand new paint. Very well cleaned.

Excellent Property, Easy to show, Call Jennfer Asis- Lotus Real Estate at 480-213-7361 for an appointment today. Non Refundable Application Fee is $50.00 per adult.

Owner disclosures not available.

Apply through our website http://lotusrealestateus.com. Go to the properties tab, find the property you wish to apply for, and click Apply Now.

$200.00 Admin fee to Lotus Real Estate upon approval.

(RLNE2951735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 E Fairview st have any available units?
2250 E Fairview st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2250 E Fairview st have?
Some of 2250 E Fairview st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 E Fairview st currently offering any rent specials?
2250 E Fairview st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 E Fairview st pet-friendly?
Yes, 2250 E Fairview st is pet friendly.
Does 2250 E Fairview st offer parking?
No, 2250 E Fairview st does not offer parking.
Does 2250 E Fairview st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2250 E Fairview st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 E Fairview st have a pool?
No, 2250 E Fairview st does not have a pool.
Does 2250 E Fairview st have accessible units?
No, 2250 E Fairview st does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 E Fairview st have units with dishwashers?
No, 2250 E Fairview st does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College