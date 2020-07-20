2250 E Fairview st

Amenities

COMING SOON!!! Beautiful 4 Bedroom home with a light bright open floor plan (Must See) - Beautiful home with family friendly floorplan. Bright, open Kitchen with breakfast nook, island, walk in pantry and tons of cabinets & Counter space. Kitchen opens to spacious Family Room. Formal Living/Dining Room. Huge master Bedroom w/soaring ceilings, walk-in closet & private exit to backyard. Other bedrooms are generously sized too. New Ceramic tile in Entry, Kitchen, Halls & Baths. all new granite counter tops. Big Backyard has grass, citrus trees & covered patio. Large side yard w/RV Gate & Storage shed. Preferred North/South Exposure. Great community! Excellent location just 1/2 mile from new 202 Fwy. refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Brand new paint. Very well cleaned.



Non Refundable Application Fee is $50.00 per adult.



Apply through our website http://lotusrealestateus.com.



$200.00 Admin fee to Lotus Real Estate upon approval.



