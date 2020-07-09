All apartments in Chandler
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

225 E Mead Drive

225 East Mead Drive · (210) 296-7570
Location

225 East Mead Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2305 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Highly upgraded Executive or Seasonal Rental with a resort style backyard in beautiful Southshore Village, Chandler, Arizona. Fully furnished with designer furnishings, this home will exceed all your expectations!! Offering an open and elegant layout, 3 bedroom plus office and 2.5 bath home w/ split master, sleeps 6 comfortably; it is perfect for the seasonal visitor, the home owner caught between purchase and sale or the corporate executive desiring all of the comforts of home.Enter the house to views of the ''amAZing'' backyard w/ over-sized covered patio and outdoor kitchen (commercial grade natural gas grill and outdoor fridge), outdoor dining area w/ 50'' flat screen TV, heated swimming pool and spa, spacious deck w/ chase-lounge chairs & umbrellas, modern (See More) gas fire pit w/seating and a 3 - hole putting green. This is sure to be the area of choice during the beautiful Arizona days and evening.

As you continue into the home, you are greeted by a very comfortable living room with 3 leather sofas/love seats, a 65" flat screen TV, electric fire place and 2 wine refrigerators. Opening into the living room is the gourmet kitchen with granite counters and a huge granite island that doubles as a breakfast area. All appliances are upgraded stainless steel and include double door refrigerator, dish washer and double ovens (convection or conventional) as well as a built-in microwave.

A large bay window in the dining area offers additional views of the backyard and swimming pool. Step out to your luxurious backyard through large sliding doors. What a perfect entertaining flow from the house to the patio/pool/grill/putting green!

The master suite offers a king size 4-poster bed with Serta Motion iSeries adjustable bed, matching dresser and 50" flat screen TV. The ensuite bath has beautiful granite counters with double sinks, walk-in closet and walk-in shower with 3 shower heads, for your therapeutic pleasure.

A bonus is the beautifully decorated office/den with an executive desk & chair and book shelves full of books. This is a perfect area to escape to for reading, computer work or quiet time. The books are offered for use during your rental or feel free to "exchange" books.

Wireless "Sonos" speakers are throughout the house and on the covered patio. They are wirelessly connected to a provided Echo Dot (Alexa) for your listening pleasure or you can connect through your personal music streaming device. The same Echo Dot provides you control of the fire place, various indoor lighting and patio lighting.

This beautiful home is available for 30 day minimum rental. $150 monthly utility allowance will be given. Tenant will be responsible for anything in excess of the $150 monthly allowance. The 3rd car garage is reserved for the owner's use.

Chandler Crossings - Lifestyle & Entertainment and Fulton Ranch Towne Center provides shopping, theater, home improvement and dining within walking distance.
5 minutes to Bear Creek Golf Club.
10 minutes to Ocotillo Golf Course
15 minutes to Intel Campus and Northrop Grumman Complex
15 minutes to downtown Chandler or Chandler Fashion Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 E Mead Drive have any available units?
225 E Mead Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 E Mead Drive have?
Some of 225 E Mead Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 E Mead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
225 E Mead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 E Mead Drive pet-friendly?
No, 225 E Mead Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 225 E Mead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 225 E Mead Drive offers parking.
Does 225 E Mead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 E Mead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 E Mead Drive have a pool?
Yes, 225 E Mead Drive has a pool.
Does 225 E Mead Drive have accessible units?
No, 225 E Mead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 225 E Mead Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 E Mead Drive has units with dishwashers.
