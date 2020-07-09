225 E Mead Drive

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Highly upgraded Executive or Seasonal Rental with a resort style backyard in beautiful Southshore Village, Chandler, Arizona. Fully furnished with designer furnishings, this home will exceed all your expectations!! Offering an open and elegant layout, 3 bedroom plus office and 2.5 bath home w/ split master, sleeps 6 comfortably; it is perfect for the seasonal visitor, the home owner caught between purchase and sale or the corporate executive desiring all of the comforts of home.Enter the house to views of the ''amAZing'' backyard w/ over-sized covered patio and outdoor kitchen (commercial grade natural gas grill and outdoor fridge), outdoor dining area w/ 50'' flat screen TV, heated swimming pool and spa, spacious deck w/ chase-lounge chairs & umbrellas, modern (See More) gas fire pit w/seating and a 3 - hole putting green. This is sure to be the area of choice during the beautiful Arizona days and evening.



As you continue into the home, you are greeted by a very comfortable living room with 3 leather sofas/love seats, a 65" flat screen TV, electric fire place and 2 wine refrigerators. Opening into the living room is the gourmet kitchen with granite counters and a huge granite island that doubles as a breakfast area. All appliances are upgraded stainless steel and include double door refrigerator, dish washer and double ovens (convection or conventional) as well as a built-in microwave.



A large bay window in the dining area offers additional views of the backyard and swimming pool. Step out to your luxurious backyard through large sliding doors. What a perfect entertaining flow from the house to the patio/pool/grill/putting green!



The master suite offers a king size 4-poster bed with Serta Motion iSeries adjustable bed, matching dresser and 50" flat screen TV. The ensuite bath has beautiful granite counters with double sinks, walk-in closet and walk-in shower with 3 shower heads, for your therapeutic pleasure.



A bonus is the beautifully decorated office/den with an executive desk & chair and book shelves full of books. This is a perfect area to escape to for reading, computer work or quiet time. The books are offered for use during your rental or feel free to "exchange" books.



Wireless "Sonos" speakers are throughout the house and on the covered patio. They are wirelessly connected to a provided Echo Dot (Alexa) for your listening pleasure or you can connect through your personal music streaming device. The same Echo Dot provides you control of the fire place, various indoor lighting and patio lighting.



This beautiful home is available for 30 day minimum rental. $150 monthly utility allowance will be given. Tenant will be responsible for anything in excess of the $150 monthly allowance. The 3rd car garage is reserved for the owner's use.



Chandler Crossings - Lifestyle & Entertainment and Fulton Ranch Towne Center provides shopping, theater, home improvement and dining within walking distance.

5 minutes to Bear Creek Golf Club.

10 minutes to Ocotillo Golf Course

15 minutes to Intel Campus and Northrop Grumman Complex

15 minutes to downtown Chandler or Chandler Fashion Center