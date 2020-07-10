All apartments in Chandler
2211 W Olive Way
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:22 PM

2211 W Olive Way

2211 West Olive Way · No Longer Available
Location

2211 West Olive Way, Chandler, AZ 85248
Octotillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/28c300d0ff ---- Gorgeous and pristine 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in desirable Chandler community. Elegant upgrades throughout the home: travertine tile, crown molding, granite counters and plantation shutters make this home stand out from the rest. Remodeled gourmet kitchen features an island, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, dual oven, and stainless steel appliances. Master bath has a soaking tub for relaxing and separate shower. There is a bonus room with wood flooring and french doors that would make a perfect office. The backyard boasts a gorgeous pool, bbq area, large covered patio, and grass area big enough for the whole family to enjoy or perfect for entertaining. Home is conveniently located near shops, restaurants, Intel and the 202/101. Pool service included!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 12 Months Disposal Dryer Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 W Olive Way have any available units?
2211 W Olive Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 W Olive Way have?
Some of 2211 W Olive Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 W Olive Way currently offering any rent specials?
2211 W Olive Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 W Olive Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 W Olive Way is pet friendly.
Does 2211 W Olive Way offer parking?
No, 2211 W Olive Way does not offer parking.
Does 2211 W Olive Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 W Olive Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 W Olive Way have a pool?
Yes, 2211 W Olive Way has a pool.
Does 2211 W Olive Way have accessible units?
No, 2211 W Olive Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 W Olive Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 W Olive Way does not have units with dishwashers.

