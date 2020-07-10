2211 W Olive Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/28c300d0ff ---- Gorgeous and pristine 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in desirable Chandler community. Elegant upgrades throughout the home: travertine tile, crown molding, granite counters and plantation shutters make this home stand out from the rest. Remodeled gourmet kitchen features an island, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, dual oven, and stainless steel appliances. Master bath has a soaking tub for relaxing and separate shower. There is a bonus room with wood flooring and french doors that would make a perfect office. The backyard boasts a gorgeous pool, bbq area, large covered patio, and grass area big enough for the whole family to enjoy or perfect for entertaining. Home is conveniently located near shops, restaurants, Intel and the 202/101. Pool service included!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 12 Months Disposal Dryer Pool