Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2153 W Enfield Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2153 W Enfield Way

2153 West Enfield Way · No Longer Available
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pools
Apartments with Balconies
Apartments with Gyms
Location

2153 West Enfield Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Pecos Vistas

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Amazing 4 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms in a beautiful locality!(2153 w Enfield) - This amazing house has so much to offer everyone in the family. It has a huge open kitchen, eating nook and living room with tons of storage and counter space. The split floor plan has the master bedroom on one side with some beautiful upgrades in the bathroom and a brand new door to the patio. On the other side there is a ''teen'' room to give the kids their own space. Every room has a walk in closet and there is a beautiful office in the middle. The backyard is flawless. Paver's throughout the patio all the way to the pool. The pool has a brand new heat pump, pebble tech and a separate spa. Don't wait because this one will go fast!Located in one of the best localities where this rare home goes like a hot cake.

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL JENNIFER AT LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

(RLNE2772805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2153 W Enfield Way have any available units?
2153 W Enfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2153 W Enfield Way have?
Some of 2153 W Enfield Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2153 W Enfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
2153 W Enfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2153 W Enfield Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2153 W Enfield Way is pet friendly.
Does 2153 W Enfield Way offer parking?
No, 2153 W Enfield Way does not offer parking.
Does 2153 W Enfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2153 W Enfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2153 W Enfield Way have a pool?
Yes, 2153 W Enfield Way has a pool.
Does 2153 W Enfield Way have accessible units?
No, 2153 W Enfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2153 W Enfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2153 W Enfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
