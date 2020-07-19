2153 W Enfield Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Amazing 4 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms in a beautiful locality!(2153 w Enfield) - This amazing house has so much to offer everyone in the family. It has a huge open kitchen, eating nook and living room with tons of storage and counter space. The split floor plan has the master bedroom on one side with some beautiful upgrades in the bathroom and a brand new door to the patio. On the other side there is a ''teen'' room to give the kids their own space. Every room has a walk in closet and there is a beautiful office in the middle. The backyard is flawless. Paver's throughout the patio all the way to the pool. The pool has a brand new heat pump, pebble tech and a separate spa. Don't wait because this one will go fast!Located in one of the best localities where this rare home goes like a hot cake.



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL JENNIFER AT LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.



(RLNE2772805)