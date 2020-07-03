2146 East San Carlos Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Stunning Countryside Estates home on dreamy tree lined street. Customized beauty in desirable gated community. This home has 4 bedrooms with office, master features sitting room, 42'' cabinets, custom Cherry-Alder cabinetry built-ins in office and family room, 10' ceilings, 8' doors, custom lighting, tile floors throughout much of the home + hardwood, central vac, gas fireplace, heated Pebble Tec ''spool'' (small pool or over-sized heated spa) with water fall and gas fire pit, bay windows, upgraded flooring, and the list goes on and on. You must see this house to appreciate all the goodies. Close to shopping, 202 freeway and great Chandler Schools. House is to be single family house only.



Vacant on lockbox on the front door. Fresh paint throughout. Currently painting the exterior. Please email paul@rch-az.com for status. $40 credit check/person over 18. Pets on approval. Apply & pay for credit check at RCH-AZ.com, tenant services, ''Apply Now''



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.