Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Enter this beautiful home to living room with brick fireplace vaulted ceilings and skylight ** off the living room is the kitchen with all built in appliances including refrigerator, pantry and laundry area**Master suite has its own bath** There are ceiling fans throughout**Direct access to garage from home**Huge yard with covered patio and loads of grass and play area**This charming home is ready for your client to move in