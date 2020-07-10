All apartments in Chandler
2094 E OAKLAND Street

2094 East Oakland Street · No Longer Available
Location

2094 East Oakland Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Multiple applications received and applicants have been approved - just waiting for signed lease back. Great home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Laundry room also has a large bonus space, perfect for crafts, hobbies, sports equipment, storage, etc. Bedroom 4 and one full bathroom are split from other bedrooms - great for home office or guest room. Family Room opens to Kitchen and breakfast nook. Kitchen features granite counters, double oven, warming drawer, built in microwave and large island. Home is light and bright, with fresh paint inside and on exterior of home. Neighborhood has a large city park within walking distance. Hightly rated Chandler schools. Easy access to 202 fwy, and plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2094 E OAKLAND Street have any available units?
2094 E OAKLAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2094 E OAKLAND Street have?
Some of 2094 E OAKLAND Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2094 E OAKLAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
2094 E OAKLAND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2094 E OAKLAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 2094 E OAKLAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2094 E OAKLAND Street offer parking?
Yes, 2094 E OAKLAND Street offers parking.
Does 2094 E OAKLAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2094 E OAKLAND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2094 E OAKLAND Street have a pool?
No, 2094 E OAKLAND Street does not have a pool.
Does 2094 E OAKLAND Street have accessible units?
No, 2094 E OAKLAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2094 E OAKLAND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2094 E OAKLAND Street has units with dishwashers.

