2094 E OAKLAND Street

Amenities

Multiple applications received and applicants have been approved - just waiting for signed lease back. Great home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Laundry room also has a large bonus space, perfect for crafts, hobbies, sports equipment, storage, etc. Bedroom 4 and one full bathroom are split from other bedrooms - great for home office or guest room. Family Room opens to Kitchen and breakfast nook. Kitchen features granite counters, double oven, warming drawer, built in microwave and large island. Home is light and bright, with fresh paint inside and on exterior of home. Neighborhood has a large city park within walking distance. Hightly rated Chandler schools. Easy access to 202 fwy, and plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.