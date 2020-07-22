2075 W Riverside St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

Available for Immediate Move-In! At 1,755 sq ft, this breathtaking 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Chandler is a luxurious oasis with upgrades & amenities that will make you feel right at home the second you step inside. The kitchen is an absolute dream with upgraded cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pressed tin back splash, a beautiful matching island, all the cabinet space you could ask for & a built in desk. Ceramic tile flooring gives way to dark hardwood floors in the guest bedrooms. The home features high ceilings, ceiling fans, & window treatments throughout. Enjoy the cool winter evenings in front of the fireplace & the warm summer days in the gorgeous hardscaped backyard & pool complete with a cascading water feature. Add this to the 2 car garage, front security screen door, built-in wine fridge & renovated guest bathroom, and this house is an absolute must-see. Lawn service, pool service, washer, dryer & refrigerator are all included as well! 12, 24 or 36 month lease term available. Rent is $1,995/month. $1,995 security deposit, $150 one-time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history & credit score 600 or higher. Dogs welcome with owner approval & a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy & paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery