Chandler, AZ
2075 W Riverside St
Last updated March 15 2020 at 5:55 PM

2075 W Riverside St

2075 West Riverside Street · No Longer Available
Location

2075 West Riverside Street, Chandler, AZ 85248
The Island at Ocotillo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Available for Immediate Move-In! At 1,755 sq ft, this breathtaking 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Chandler is a luxurious oasis with upgrades & amenities that will make you feel right at home the second you step inside. The kitchen is an absolute dream with upgraded cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pressed tin back splash, a beautiful matching island, all the cabinet space you could ask for & a built in desk. Ceramic tile flooring gives way to dark hardwood floors in the guest bedrooms. The home features high ceilings, ceiling fans, & window treatments throughout. Enjoy the cool winter evenings in front of the fireplace & the warm summer days in the gorgeous hardscaped backyard & pool complete with a cascading water feature. Add this to the 2 car garage, front security screen door, built-in wine fridge & renovated guest bathroom, and this house is an absolute must-see. Lawn service, pool service, washer, dryer & refrigerator are all included as well! 12, 24 or 36 month lease term available. Rent is $1,995/month. $1,995 security deposit, $150 one-time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history & credit score 600 or higher. Dogs welcome with owner approval & a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy & paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2075 W Riverside St have any available units?
2075 W Riverside St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2075 W Riverside St have?
Some of 2075 W Riverside St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2075 W Riverside St currently offering any rent specials?
2075 W Riverside St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2075 W Riverside St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2075 W Riverside St is pet friendly.
Does 2075 W Riverside St offer parking?
Yes, 2075 W Riverside St offers parking.
Does 2075 W Riverside St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2075 W Riverside St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2075 W Riverside St have a pool?
Yes, 2075 W Riverside St has a pool.
Does 2075 W Riverside St have accessible units?
No, 2075 W Riverside St does not have accessible units.
Does 2075 W Riverside St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2075 W Riverside St does not have units with dishwashers.
