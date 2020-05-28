2061 E Prescott Place

Amenities

Gorgeous home located in the exclusive gated community of Cooper Country Estates. This home was previously a model home & has many upgrades. Separate office with built in desks, separate entrance, & a separate AC/Heating unit. Entrance to living room has beautiful arches & tile flooring. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, & plenty of storage with a kitchen island. Separate dining room & kitchen eating area. You will love the over sized master bedroom & huge walk-in closet! Master bath with gorgeous tub, shower & vanity. Enjoy the resort-like back yard with heated pool, spa, built in BBQ, fireplace and covered patio. Side yard with RV gate that can be used for extra vehicle, boat and RV (if does not show over fence).Yard is easy to maintain with automatic sprinklers and synthetic grass. Two bedrooms with jack & jill bathroom. Two master bedrooms, extra room in front that can be used as an extra office or bedroom. Security cameras also installed. This home will not disappoint! Many, many upgrades including lighting, flooring & more!