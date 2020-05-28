All apartments in Chandler
2061 E Prescott Place
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

2061 E Prescott Place

2061 East Prescott Place · No Longer Available
Location

2061 East Prescott Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Tremaine Park Neighborhood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Gorgeous home located in the exclusive gated community of Cooper Country Estates. This home was previously a model home & has many upgrades. Separate office with built in desks, separate entrance, & a separate AC/Heating unit. Entrance to living room has beautiful arches & tile flooring. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, & plenty of storage with a kitchen island. Separate dining room & kitchen eating area. You will love the over sized master bedroom & huge walk-in closet! Master bath with gorgeous tub, shower & vanity. Enjoy the resort-like back yard with heated pool, spa, built in BBQ, fireplace and covered patio. Side yard with RV gate that can be used for extra vehicle, boat and RV (if does not show over fence).Yard is easy to maintain with automatic sprinklers and synthetic grass. Two bedrooms with jack & jill bathroom. Two master bedrooms, extra room in front that can be used as an extra office or bedroom. Security cameras also installed. This home will not disappoint! Many, many upgrades including lighting, flooring & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2061 E Prescott Place have any available units?
2061 E Prescott Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2061 E Prescott Place have?
Some of 2061 E Prescott Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2061 E Prescott Place currently offering any rent specials?
2061 E Prescott Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 E Prescott Place pet-friendly?
No, 2061 E Prescott Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2061 E Prescott Place offer parking?
Yes, 2061 E Prescott Place offers parking.
Does 2061 E Prescott Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2061 E Prescott Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 E Prescott Place have a pool?
Yes, 2061 E Prescott Place has a pool.
Does 2061 E Prescott Place have accessible units?
No, 2061 E Prescott Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 E Prescott Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2061 E Prescott Place has units with dishwashers.
