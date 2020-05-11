All apartments in Chandler
2051 W Ironwood Dr
2051 W Ironwood Dr

2051 West Ironwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2051 West Ironwood Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Looking for some extra room? Come see this huge 3 Bed/2.5 Bath 2,100 square foot home for rent in a gated community. It comes with all appliances, 2 car garage, covered backyard patio, large entertainment area, tile on 1st floor and newer carpet on most of 2nd floor. Won't last long, call today for showing.

Call for showings: Ben Goman 602-301-7037
Apply online: www.northpointam.com

Application requirements:
$40/adult
Rental history check
Employment history check
Credit History check
Criminal history check
Security Deposit: $1,895.00
Documentation/Admin Fee: $200(non-refundable)
Chandler rental tax: 1.5% will be added to rent

Renter's liability insurance required, $100,000 minimum or $20/mo insurance waiver
Pet policy: up to 2 pets per owner approval, no aggressive breeds. $250 per pet non-refundable fee
Listed and managed by Northpoint Asset Management
Property Manager: Ben Goman. Please call for more information or to schedule a showing
**Equal Housing Opportunity**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

