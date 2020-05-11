2051 W Ironwood Dr

Amenities
Looking for some extra room? Come see this huge 3 Bed/2.5 Bath 2,100 square foot home for rent in a gated community. It comes with all appliances, 2 car garage, covered backyard patio, large entertainment area, tile on 1st floor and newer carpet on most of 2nd floor. Won't last long, call today for showing.
Call for showings: Ben Goman 602-301-7037
Apply online: www.northpointam.com
Application requirements:
$40/adult
Rental history check
Employment history check
Credit History check
Criminal history check
Security Deposit: $1,895.00
Documentation/Admin Fee: $200(non-refundable)
Chandler rental tax: 1.5% will be added to rent
Renter's liability insurance required, $100,000 minimum or $20/mo insurance waiver
Pet policy: up to 2 pets per owner approval, no aggressive breeds. $250 per pet non-refundable fee
Listed and managed by Northpoint Asset Management
Property Manager: Ben Goman. Please call for more information or to schedule a showing
**Equal Housing Opportunity**