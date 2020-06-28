Rent Calculator
Chandler, AZ
/
2049 W. IVANHOE ST
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM
2049 W. IVANHOE ST
2049 West Ivanhoe Street
No Longer Available
Location
2049 West Ivanhoe Street, Chandler, AZ 85224
Amenities
pet friendly
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
2049 W. IVANHOE ST Available 10/30/19 NICE 3BED 2BATH LARGE FLOORPLAN HOME LOCATED NEAR DOBSON/RAY - NICE LARGE FLOORPLAN, FIREPLACE, SPA TUB IN MASTER, CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING AND FREEWAY
(RLNE3419527)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2049 W. IVANHOE ST have any available units?
2049 W. IVANHOE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
Is 2049 W. IVANHOE ST currently offering any rent specials?
2049 W. IVANHOE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2049 W. IVANHOE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2049 W. IVANHOE ST is pet friendly.
Does 2049 W. IVANHOE ST offer parking?
No, 2049 W. IVANHOE ST does not offer parking.
Does 2049 W. IVANHOE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2049 W. IVANHOE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2049 W. IVANHOE ST have a pool?
No, 2049 W. IVANHOE ST does not have a pool.
Does 2049 W. IVANHOE ST have accessible units?
No, 2049 W. IVANHOE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2049 W. IVANHOE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2049 W. IVANHOE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2049 W. IVANHOE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2049 W. IVANHOE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
