2044 E FIRESTONE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

5 Bedrm/ 3.5 Bath~ Plus OFFFICE (or 6th Bedrm)This Home HAS IT ALL!! Pool/spa & HUGE BACKYARD!! Formal Living Rm, Family Rm, Wet Bar & Upstairs Loft! Open floor plan & High Ceilings, 8 Ft Doors, Large Open Kitchen w/ Giant island/breakfast bar, beautiful granite, double ovens, new microwave, butlers pantry into your formal dining room.~All open to Breakfast area & Family room w/ surround sound. Great for entertaining! Master Suite downstairs w/ double door entry, spacious ensuite bathroom w/garden tub & large shower, double sink vanity & HUGE closet! Large upstairs loft & spacious additional bedrooms! Very nice large and private backyard, brand new appliances.! Patio wired w/ speakers, Sparkling Pool/Spa, lots of mature trees for privacy, lush grass area!!!