Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

2044 E FIRESTONE Drive

2044 East Firestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2044 East Firestone Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
5 Bedrm/ 3.5 Bath~ Plus OFFFICE (or 6th Bedrm)This Home HAS IT ALL!! Pool/spa & HUGE BACKYARD!! Formal Living Rm, Family Rm, Wet Bar & Upstairs Loft! Open floor plan & High Ceilings, 8 Ft Doors, Large Open Kitchen w/ Giant island/breakfast bar, beautiful granite, double ovens, new microwave, butlers pantry into your formal dining room.~All open to Breakfast area & Family room w/ surround sound. Great for entertaining! Master Suite downstairs w/ double door entry, spacious ensuite bathroom w/garden tub & large shower, double sink vanity & HUGE closet! Large upstairs loft & spacious additional bedrooms! Very nice large and private backyard, brand new appliances.! Patio wired w/ speakers, Sparkling Pool/Spa, lots of mature trees for privacy, lush grass area!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2044 E FIRESTONE Drive have any available units?
2044 E FIRESTONE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2044 E FIRESTONE Drive have?
Some of 2044 E FIRESTONE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2044 E FIRESTONE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2044 E FIRESTONE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2044 E FIRESTONE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2044 E FIRESTONE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2044 E FIRESTONE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2044 E FIRESTONE Drive offers parking.
Does 2044 E FIRESTONE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2044 E FIRESTONE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2044 E FIRESTONE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2044 E FIRESTONE Drive has a pool.
Does 2044 E FIRESTONE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2044 E FIRESTONE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2044 E FIRESTONE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2044 E FIRESTONE Drive has units with dishwashers.
