All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2043 West Periwinkle Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2043 West Periwinkle Way
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:50 PM

2043 West Periwinkle Way

2043 West Periwinkle Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Octotillo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2043 West Periwinkle Way, Chandler, AZ 85248
Octotillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Chandler's gated community of Montefino Village. This spacious home features almost 2200 sq. ft of living space. You will LOVE the beautiful flooring, neutral two-tone paint, and white plantation shutters. Eat in kitchen with beautiful countertops, all appliances, and kitchen island. The kitchen opens to the family room for easy entertaining. Formal living and dining room with soaring ceiling. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full master bath with dual vanity, and separate tub and shower. All bedrooms have shutters and ceiling fans. Large loft for added living space. The backyard is the PERFECT place for entertaining it has a covered patio, built-in BBQ, and grassy area with mature trees/bushes. Two car garage. Community pool and parks. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and freeways.

Pets: NO Pets

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2043 West Periwinkle Way have any available units?
2043 West Periwinkle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2043 West Periwinkle Way have?
Some of 2043 West Periwinkle Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2043 West Periwinkle Way currently offering any rent specials?
2043 West Periwinkle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 West Periwinkle Way pet-friendly?
No, 2043 West Periwinkle Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2043 West Periwinkle Way offer parking?
Yes, 2043 West Periwinkle Way offers parking.
Does 2043 West Periwinkle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2043 West Periwinkle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 West Periwinkle Way have a pool?
Yes, 2043 West Periwinkle Way has a pool.
Does 2043 West Periwinkle Way have accessible units?
No, 2043 West Periwinkle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 West Periwinkle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2043 West Periwinkle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College