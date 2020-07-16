2043 West Periwinkle Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Chandler's gated community of Montefino Village. This spacious home features almost 2200 sq. ft of living space. You will LOVE the beautiful flooring, neutral two-tone paint, and white plantation shutters. Eat in kitchen with beautiful countertops, all appliances, and kitchen island. The kitchen opens to the family room for easy entertaining. Formal living and dining room with soaring ceiling. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full master bath with dual vanity, and separate tub and shower. All bedrooms have shutters and ceiling fans. Large loft for added living space. The backyard is the PERFECT place for entertaining it has a covered patio, built-in BBQ, and grassy area with mature trees/bushes. Two car garage. Community pool and parks. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and freeways.



Pets: NO Pets



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.