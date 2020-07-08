All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:40 PM

1976 N LEMON TREE Lane

1976 North Lemon Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1976 North Lemon Tree Lane, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Nice clean town home in the heart of Chandler. Close to freeways, shopping & restaurants. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is in the back of the complex with lots of privacy but only steps from the pool and spa. Tile through-out except in the bedrooms. Includes washer, dryer & fridge. Dining room is adjacent to the kitchen for easy access. Lots of storage in the pantry and walk in utility/laundry room plus a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Cozy fireplace in the living room and a nice patio located off the living room through an Arcadia door offers plenty of room for relaxing and BBQ'ing. Photos will be updated after 3.31.20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1976 N LEMON TREE Lane have any available units?
1976 N LEMON TREE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1976 N LEMON TREE Lane have?
Some of 1976 N LEMON TREE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1976 N LEMON TREE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1976 N LEMON TREE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1976 N LEMON TREE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1976 N LEMON TREE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1976 N LEMON TREE Lane offer parking?
No, 1976 N LEMON TREE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1976 N LEMON TREE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1976 N LEMON TREE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1976 N LEMON TREE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1976 N LEMON TREE Lane has a pool.
Does 1976 N LEMON TREE Lane have accessible units?
No, 1976 N LEMON TREE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1976 N LEMON TREE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1976 N LEMON TREE Lane has units with dishwashers.

