1976 N LEMON TREE Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Nice clean town home in the heart of Chandler. Close to freeways, shopping & restaurants. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is in the back of the complex with lots of privacy but only steps from the pool and spa. Tile through-out except in the bedrooms. Includes washer, dryer & fridge. Dining room is adjacent to the kitchen for easy access. Lots of storage in the pantry and walk in utility/laundry room plus a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Cozy fireplace in the living room and a nice patio located off the living room through an Arcadia door offers plenty of room for relaxing and BBQ'ing. Photos will be updated after 3.31.20