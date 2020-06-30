1957 W YELLOWSTONE Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub new construction

Ideally located in the highly sought after master planned community! This gated lake community features a community pool, spa, and play area. 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! Ocotillo golf course and Village Health Spa nearby!.Home offers a gourmet kitchen, spacious Great Room, dining area and Full bath on the first floor with the master suite and two secondary bedrooms upstairs. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and a bath perfect for creating a tranquil space. Upgrades include white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, two toned paint, framed vanity mirrors, wood rail staircase as well as nicely upgraded tile and carpet flooring! New Blinds! Landscape included!