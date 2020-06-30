All apartments in Chandler
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

1957 W YELLOWSTONE Way

1957 West Yellowstone Way · No Longer Available
Location

1957 West Yellowstone Way, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
new construction
Ideally located in the highly sought after master planned community! This gated lake community features a community pool, spa, and play area. 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! Ocotillo golf course and Village Health Spa nearby!.Home offers a gourmet kitchen, spacious Great Room, dining area and Full bath on the first floor with the master suite and two secondary bedrooms upstairs. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and a bath perfect for creating a tranquil space. Upgrades include white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, two toned paint, framed vanity mirrors, wood rail staircase as well as nicely upgraded tile and carpet flooring! New Blinds! Landscape included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1957 W YELLOWSTONE Way have any available units?
1957 W YELLOWSTONE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1957 W YELLOWSTONE Way have?
Some of 1957 W YELLOWSTONE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1957 W YELLOWSTONE Way currently offering any rent specials?
1957 W YELLOWSTONE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1957 W YELLOWSTONE Way pet-friendly?
No, 1957 W YELLOWSTONE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1957 W YELLOWSTONE Way offer parking?
Yes, 1957 W YELLOWSTONE Way offers parking.
Does 1957 W YELLOWSTONE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1957 W YELLOWSTONE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1957 W YELLOWSTONE Way have a pool?
Yes, 1957 W YELLOWSTONE Way has a pool.
Does 1957 W YELLOWSTONE Way have accessible units?
No, 1957 W YELLOWSTONE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1957 W YELLOWSTONE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1957 W YELLOWSTONE Way has units with dishwashers.

