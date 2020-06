Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace game room

Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in Canyon Oaks Estates. This home comes fully furnished and is available short term or long term. Featuring 4 large bedrooms, game room, and 3.5 bathrooms. Great furnishings, electronics, and a backyard that will keep you and your guests entertained while you stay! Open kitchen, family room, game room, flat screen TV's, and a covered patio and pool that you won't want to leave. Put this one on the short list, and I'll see you soon!Welcome home.