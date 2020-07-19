All apartments in Chandler
1942 S SYCAMORE Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1942 S SYCAMORE Place

1942 S Sycamore Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1942 S Sycamore Pl, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
new construction
pet friendly
Located just north of Ocotillo with easy access to the 202 freeway, Chandler Mall, Intel, grocery stores, and restaurants. This like-new home has everything you need! Stainless appliances, upgraded flooring, upgraded counter tops, custom back-splash, white cabinets in the kitchen, two-tone interior paint, upgraded interior doors & washer & dryer included. The community pool is a few short steps away and the HOA takes care of front yard landscaping. Backyard is easy maintenance with artificial turf and desert landscaping. Prefer no pets. Landlord approval for any pet requests. No cats due to allergies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1942 S SYCAMORE Place have any available units?
1942 S SYCAMORE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1942 S SYCAMORE Place have?
Some of 1942 S SYCAMORE Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1942 S SYCAMORE Place currently offering any rent specials?
1942 S SYCAMORE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 S SYCAMORE Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1942 S SYCAMORE Place is pet friendly.
Does 1942 S SYCAMORE Place offer parking?
Yes, 1942 S SYCAMORE Place offers parking.
Does 1942 S SYCAMORE Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1942 S SYCAMORE Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 S SYCAMORE Place have a pool?
Yes, 1942 S SYCAMORE Place has a pool.
Does 1942 S SYCAMORE Place have accessible units?
No, 1942 S SYCAMORE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 S SYCAMORE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1942 S SYCAMORE Place has units with dishwashers.
