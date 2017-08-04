Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

1935 W Yosemite Dr. Available 08/06/19 5 bedroom plus den home in gated lake community with tons of upgrades in Chandler - Don't miss this one! Beautiful Camelot 5 bedroom plus den home in gated lake community with tons of upgrades! Move up the paver entry to the front courtyard gate and rounded entryway. Impressive front door way opens to a beautiful tile inlay entry with the den/library and formal dining coming next. Both of these rooms and the family room look into a unique open air center courtyard with gas fireplace. Large open family room with another gas fireplace and a chef's kitchen dream will stand up to family gatherings, entertaining and more. Kitchen lists upgraded 42'' cabinets with crown molding and a few showcase glass front panels, gas cook top, granite countertops, tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, large island with large sink, desk area, stainless steel appliances with double

ovens and nice sized corner pantry. 5th bedroom is on lower level. There is also a full bath with tile shower just outside the bedroom. Large laundry with built in cabinets and laundry sink. Move up the stairway to the other 3 bedrooms, Master bedroom and playroom. The play room could be a great pool table area, theater, work out room or another den area. It has a door to the balcony overlooking the front yard. Spacious master bedroom has beautiful tub, double sinks, huge walk in closet and tile shower. Head back downstairs and open the back slider door to the oasis backyard with built in BBQ grill and bar, wood burning fire pit and 9' salt water pool and spa with sparkling water features and remote control.. One of the largest private lots in the neighborhood is well manicured and ready for outdoor fun. Rounding out the home is a 3 car tandem garage with tons of storage cabinets. Other amenities include, soft water system, alarm, arch top doors thru out, under stair storage, tile in all of the right places, fans and shutters thru out, surround sound.



NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL



PLEASE DON'T DISTURB TENANT SPECIAL APPOINTMENT NEEDED



