1933 E BAYLOR Court

Amazing rental opportunity in Chandler with the most amazing back yard. Nearly 1/4 acre with a pool, built-in BBQ and fire table stays with the home. Pool service and landscaping included in the rental rate. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has one bedroom and full bath downstairs. Great for guests or multi-generational living. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and an electric range with double ovens. Large downstairs spaces and the huge outdoor living spaces are great for entertaining. Pull-down black-out shades keep the home cool while you relax in the pool on those hot summer afternoons. The master retreat is very spacious with an equally spacious master bath and walk-in closet. Upstairs secondary closets are over-sized as well. Don't miss this one!