Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1933 E BAYLOR Court
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:35 AM

1933 E BAYLOR Court

1933 East Baylor Court · No Longer Available
Location

1933 East Baylor Court, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Provinces

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Amazing rental opportunity in Chandler with the most amazing back yard. Nearly 1/4 acre with a pool, built-in BBQ and fire table stays with the home. Pool service and landscaping included in the rental rate. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has one bedroom and full bath downstairs. Great for guests or multi-generational living. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and an electric range with double ovens. Large downstairs spaces and the huge outdoor living spaces are great for entertaining. Pull-down black-out shades keep the home cool while you relax in the pool on those hot summer afternoons. The master retreat is very spacious with an equally spacious master bath and walk-in closet. Upstairs secondary closets are over-sized as well. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 E BAYLOR Court have any available units?
1933 E BAYLOR Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 E BAYLOR Court have?
Some of 1933 E BAYLOR Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 E BAYLOR Court currently offering any rent specials?
1933 E BAYLOR Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 E BAYLOR Court pet-friendly?
No, 1933 E BAYLOR Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1933 E BAYLOR Court offer parking?
Yes, 1933 E BAYLOR Court offers parking.
Does 1933 E BAYLOR Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 E BAYLOR Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 E BAYLOR Court have a pool?
Yes, 1933 E BAYLOR Court has a pool.
Does 1933 E BAYLOR Court have accessible units?
No, 1933 E BAYLOR Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 E BAYLOR Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1933 E BAYLOR Court has units with dishwashers.

