1914 W YELLOWSTONE Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1914 W YELLOWSTONE Way

1914 West Yellowstone Way · No Longer Available
Location

1914 West Yellowstone Way, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
pool
hot tub
NEWER HOME located in highly sought after master planned community of Ocotillo. This gated lake community features a pool,spa,play area,and community garden! 3 bedrooms/3 bathrooms! Home on a premium lot with no neighbors to rear. Nearby golf course, Village Health Spa, and easy access to 202 Freeway. This beautiful home offers a gourmet kitchen, spacious Great Room, dining area, and Full bath on the first floor.One bedroom is downstairs,2 master suites upstairs. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and a bath perfect for creating a tranquil space. Upgrades include espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, two toned paint, framed vanity mirrors, wood rail staircase as well as nicely upgraded tile and carpet!New Landscape rock in backyard! Saltless Water Softener! No Pets! New ceilings fans throughout home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 W YELLOWSTONE Way have any available units?
1914 W YELLOWSTONE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1914 W YELLOWSTONE Way have?
Some of 1914 W YELLOWSTONE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 W YELLOWSTONE Way currently offering any rent specials?
1914 W YELLOWSTONE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 W YELLOWSTONE Way pet-friendly?
No, 1914 W YELLOWSTONE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1914 W YELLOWSTONE Way offer parking?
Yes, 1914 W YELLOWSTONE Way offers parking.
Does 1914 W YELLOWSTONE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1914 W YELLOWSTONE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 W YELLOWSTONE Way have a pool?
Yes, 1914 W YELLOWSTONE Way has a pool.
Does 1914 W YELLOWSTONE Way have accessible units?
No, 1914 W YELLOWSTONE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 W YELLOWSTONE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1914 W YELLOWSTONE Way has units with dishwashers.
