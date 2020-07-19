1914 W YELLOWSTONE Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities community garden parking pool hot tub

NEWER HOME located in highly sought after master planned community of Ocotillo. This gated lake community features a pool,spa,play area,and community garden! 3 bedrooms/3 bathrooms! Home on a premium lot with no neighbors to rear. Nearby golf course, Village Health Spa, and easy access to 202 Freeway. This beautiful home offers a gourmet kitchen, spacious Great Room, dining area, and Full bath on the first floor.One bedroom is downstairs,2 master suites upstairs. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and a bath perfect for creating a tranquil space. Upgrades include espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, two toned paint, framed vanity mirrors, wood rail staircase as well as nicely upgraded tile and carpet!New Landscape rock in backyard! Saltless Water Softener! No Pets! New ceilings fans throughout home!