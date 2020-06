1905 W PERIWINKLE Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill

GORGEOUS SINGLE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN THE BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY OF MONTEFINO VILLAGE IN OCOTILLO. THIS HOME FEATURES 10 FOOT CEILINGS, NEUTRAL TWO TONED PAINT, LOTS OF TILE, AND NEUTRAL CARPET. THE GOURMET KITCHEN HAS BEAUTIFUL 42'' MAPLE CABINETS, GAS RANGE, PANTRY, AND BREAKFAST BAR. MASTER SUITE FEATURES DUAL VANITIES, SEPERATE SHOWER AND TUB, AND WALK IN CLOSET. BACKYARD HAS LARGE PATIO W/PAVERS TO ACCOMMODATE BBQ, DINING, AND FIREPIT AREAS. WASHER, DRYER, AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. MONTEFINO VILLAGE OFFERS A COMMUNITY POOL, FITNESS CENTER, CLUBHOUSE, WALKING PATHS AROUND THE POND AND GREENBELT, AND DISCOUNTS AT THE OCOTILLO GOLF RESORT. LOW MAINTENANCE RESORT LIVING AT IT'S BEST! WELCOME HOME!