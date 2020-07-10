All apartments in Chandler
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:24 AM

1893 W HOMESTEAD Drive

1893 West Homestead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1893 West Homestead Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Stonefield

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1893 W HOMESTEAD Drive have any available units?
1893 W HOMESTEAD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1893 W HOMESTEAD Drive have?
Some of 1893 W HOMESTEAD Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1893 W HOMESTEAD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1893 W HOMESTEAD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1893 W HOMESTEAD Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1893 W HOMESTEAD Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1893 W HOMESTEAD Drive offer parking?
No, 1893 W HOMESTEAD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1893 W HOMESTEAD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1893 W HOMESTEAD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1893 W HOMESTEAD Drive have a pool?
No, 1893 W HOMESTEAD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1893 W HOMESTEAD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1893 W HOMESTEAD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1893 W HOMESTEAD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1893 W HOMESTEAD Drive has units with dishwashers.

