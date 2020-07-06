All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:59 PM

1872 W WINCHESTER Way

1872 West Winchester Way · No Longer Available
Location

1872 West Winchester Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Silverton Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and see this amazing 3 bed, 2 bath property located in Chandler! This charming home offers gravel landscaping, 2 car garage, formal living room, dining area, and neutral paint. The lovely kitchen is equipped with great appliances, ample cabinetry, breakfast bar, pantry, and track lighting. Inside the master bedroom you will find a private bath, and a walk-in closet. The backyard features a covered patio and grass area. Don't miss out this wonderful opportunity. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1872 W WINCHESTER Way have any available units?
1872 W WINCHESTER Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1872 W WINCHESTER Way have?
Some of 1872 W WINCHESTER Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1872 W WINCHESTER Way currently offering any rent specials?
1872 W WINCHESTER Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1872 W WINCHESTER Way pet-friendly?
No, 1872 W WINCHESTER Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1872 W WINCHESTER Way offer parking?
Yes, 1872 W WINCHESTER Way offers parking.
Does 1872 W WINCHESTER Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1872 W WINCHESTER Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1872 W WINCHESTER Way have a pool?
No, 1872 W WINCHESTER Way does not have a pool.
Does 1872 W WINCHESTER Way have accessible units?
No, 1872 W WINCHESTER Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1872 W WINCHESTER Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1872 W WINCHESTER Way does not have units with dishwashers.

