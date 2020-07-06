1872 W WINCHESTER Way

Amenities
Come and see this amazing 3 bed, 2 bath property located in Chandler! This charming home offers gravel landscaping, 2 car garage, formal living room, dining area, and neutral paint. The lovely kitchen is equipped with great appliances, ample cabinetry, breakfast bar, pantry, and track lighting. Inside the master bedroom you will find a private bath, and a walk-in closet. The backyard features a covered patio and grass area. Don't miss out this wonderful opportunity. Schedule a showing today!