1872 W WINCHESTER Way

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Come and see this amazing 3 bed, 2 bath property located in Chandler! This charming home offers gravel landscaping, 2 car garage, formal living room, dining area, and neutral paint. The lovely kitchen is equipped with great appliances, ample cabinetry, breakfast bar, pantry, and track lighting. Inside the master bedroom you will find a private bath, and a walk-in closet. The backyard features a covered patio and grass area. Don't miss out this wonderful opportunity. Schedule a showing today!