1821 South Brentwood Place

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect Location!! Amazing Single level 3 car garage House in a cul-de-sac lot in Chandler!! Beautifully remodeled, new flooring throughout the house, newtral paint, new updated bathrooms, plantations shutters, remodeled kitchen. Functional split floor plan with formal living areas with a view of backyard. Kitchen with granite countertop, backsplash, double oven and upgraded creany white cabinets open to family room. bedrooms with walk in closets. Nice size backyard ready for entertaining.

Contact us to schedule a showing.