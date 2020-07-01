All apartments in Chandler
1821 South Brentwood Place

1821 South Brentwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

1821 South Brentwood Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
The Vineyards of Chandler

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect Location!! Amazing Single level 3 car garage House in a cul-de-sac lot in Chandler!! Beautifully remodeled, new flooring throughout the house, newtral paint, new updated bathrooms, plantations shutters, remodeled kitchen. Functional split floor plan with formal living areas with a view of backyard. Kitchen with granite countertop, backsplash, double oven and upgraded creany white cabinets open to family room. bedrooms with walk in closets. Nice size backyard ready for entertaining.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 South Brentwood Place have any available units?
1821 South Brentwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 South Brentwood Place have?
Some of 1821 South Brentwood Place's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 South Brentwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
1821 South Brentwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 South Brentwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 1821 South Brentwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1821 South Brentwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 1821 South Brentwood Place offers parking.
Does 1821 South Brentwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 South Brentwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 South Brentwood Place have a pool?
No, 1821 South Brentwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 1821 South Brentwood Place have accessible units?
No, 1821 South Brentwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 South Brentwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 South Brentwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.

