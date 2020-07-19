All apartments in Chandler
Chandler, AZ
1790 West Hawk Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1790 West Hawk Way

1790 West Hawk Way · No Longer Available
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location

1790 West Hawk Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful low maintenance front and backyard! Artificial turf encased in pavers with planters in the backyard and pool. The new exterior paint in 2015. The master tub had jets added and the shower tiled. The counter top and shower in guest bathroom have been perma glazed. Newer upgraded carpet & pad installed in August 2015. Tile in all of the other rooms. Plumbing for sink in the laundry room & new hot water tank. Newer suncreens for all the windows.

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly).

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1790 West Hawk Way have any available units?
1790 West Hawk Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1790 West Hawk Way have?
Some of 1790 West Hawk Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1790 West Hawk Way currently offering any rent specials?
1790 West Hawk Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1790 West Hawk Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1790 West Hawk Way is pet friendly.
Does 1790 West Hawk Way offer parking?
No, 1790 West Hawk Way does not offer parking.
Does 1790 West Hawk Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1790 West Hawk Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1790 West Hawk Way have a pool?
Yes, 1790 West Hawk Way has a pool.
Does 1790 West Hawk Way have accessible units?
No, 1790 West Hawk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1790 West Hawk Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1790 West Hawk Way does not have units with dishwashers.
