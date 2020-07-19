1790 West Hawk Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful low maintenance front and backyard! Artificial turf encased in pavers with planters in the backyard and pool. The new exterior paint in 2015. The master tub had jets added and the shower tiled. The counter top and shower in guest bathroom have been perma glazed. Newer upgraded carpet & pad installed in August 2015. Tile in all of the other rooms. Plumbing for sink in the laundry room & new hot water tank. Newer suncreens for all the windows.



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly).



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.