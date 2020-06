Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Wonderful 4 bedroom 1-level Chandler home--plus den! Complete with fireplace, tile and wood flooring in the living areas. Well landscaped back yard with a private pool! Easy access to Loop 202 and 101 and minutes from great shopping and restaurants. Available NOW!!! (WE HAVE APPROVED AN APPLICATION FOR THIS ONE.)