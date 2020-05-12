177 E CANYON Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 4bd/3bth like new home in sought after Fulton Ranch Reserve gated community. Home is full of upgrades that include granite counters, premium wood flooring, large loft, balcony, stainless steel appliances, reverse osmosis, gas cook top and a lot more. Spacious kitchen with island boasts upgraded cabinets and leads to the large family room with premium flooring. Master bedroom is downstairs along with an additional room. Upstairs has a oversized loft leading into the balcony with great views. Bedrooms are large and have walk in closets. Epoxied garage floor with cabinets. Washer/Dryer included. Community includes pool. Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, sports and schools.