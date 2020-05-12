All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:50 PM

177 E CANYON Way

177 East Canyon Way · No Longer Available
Location

177 East Canyon Way, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4bd/3bth like new home in sought after Fulton Ranch Reserve gated community. Home is full of upgrades that include granite counters, premium wood flooring, large loft, balcony, stainless steel appliances, reverse osmosis, gas cook top and a lot more. Spacious kitchen with island boasts upgraded cabinets and leads to the large family room with premium flooring. Master bedroom is downstairs along with an additional room. Upstairs has a oversized loft leading into the balcony with great views. Bedrooms are large and have walk in closets. Epoxied garage floor with cabinets. Washer/Dryer included. Community includes pool. Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, sports and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 E CANYON Way have any available units?
177 E CANYON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 177 E CANYON Way have?
Some of 177 E CANYON Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 E CANYON Way currently offering any rent specials?
177 E CANYON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 E CANYON Way pet-friendly?
No, 177 E CANYON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 177 E CANYON Way offer parking?
Yes, 177 E CANYON Way offers parking.
Does 177 E CANYON Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 177 E CANYON Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 E CANYON Way have a pool?
Yes, 177 E CANYON Way has a pool.
Does 177 E CANYON Way have accessible units?
No, 177 E CANYON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 177 E CANYON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 177 E CANYON Way has units with dishwashers.

