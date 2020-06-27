All apartments in Chandler
1713 E Wildhorse Pl

Location

1713 E Wildhorse Pl, Chandler, AZ 85286
Canyon Oaks Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is located in a great neighborhood, close to everything including the 202 freeway. The beautiful floor plan has very roomy bedrooms, plenty of closet space and full baths. The secondary bedroom has a walk in closet as well. The eat-in kitchen is a chefï¼?s dream with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Two tone paint throughout, surround sound, diagonal tile in all the right places. The back yard features a beautiful Fenced play pool surrounded by lush plants with colorful flowers, perfect for a private getaway or a place to spend time with family and friends. No Cats! Pet must be approved by owner. Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in. Refrigerator to be supplied upon request!***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 E Wildhorse Pl have any available units?
1713 E Wildhorse Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 E Wildhorse Pl have?
Some of 1713 E Wildhorse Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 E Wildhorse Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1713 E Wildhorse Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 E Wildhorse Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1713 E Wildhorse Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1713 E Wildhorse Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1713 E Wildhorse Pl offers parking.
Does 1713 E Wildhorse Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 E Wildhorse Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 E Wildhorse Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1713 E Wildhorse Pl has a pool.
Does 1713 E Wildhorse Pl have accessible units?
No, 1713 E Wildhorse Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 E Wildhorse Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 E Wildhorse Pl has units with dishwashers.
