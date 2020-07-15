1700 E Golden Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/00970230b7 ---- Spacious 4 Bedroom in Chandler! Brand New Upgrades! You'll love the open floor plan and beautiful tile in this home. Other features include: Wide open kitchen features an island, breakfast nook and cabinet space galore. You will love cooking and dining here. Spacious master bedroom boasts a walk in closet, dual sinks and separate shower/tub. This grass back yard has room to relax and entertain or you can fix your favorite toys in the three car garage! Conveniently located in Chandler near shopping, restaurants, schools and more, you better call now for a showing while it lasts! Sorry no pets! Additional fees: $40 application fee 2% monthly administrative fee 1.5% monthly city tax $150 one time administrative fee for move in