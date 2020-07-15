All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1700 E Golden Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1700 E Golden Ln
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1700 E Golden Ln

1700 East Golden Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1700 East Golden Lane, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Provinces

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/00970230b7 ---- Spacious 4 Bedroom in Chandler! Brand New Upgrades! You'll love the open floor plan and beautiful tile in this home. Other features include: Wide open kitchen features an island, breakfast nook and cabinet space galore. You will love cooking and dining here. Spacious master bedroom boasts a walk in closet, dual sinks and separate shower/tub. This grass back yard has room to relax and entertain or you can fix your favorite toys in the three car garage! Conveniently located in Chandler near shopping, restaurants, schools and more, you better call now for a showing while it lasts! Sorry no pets! Additional fees: $40 application fee 2% monthly administrative fee 1.5% monthly city tax $150 one time administrative fee for move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 E Golden Ln have any available units?
1700 E Golden Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 1700 E Golden Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1700 E Golden Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 E Golden Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1700 E Golden Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1700 E Golden Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1700 E Golden Ln offers parking.
Does 1700 E Golden Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 E Golden Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 E Golden Ln have a pool?
No, 1700 E Golden Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1700 E Golden Ln have accessible units?
No, 1700 E Golden Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 E Golden Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 E Golden Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 E Golden Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 E Golden Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College