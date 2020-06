1695 W MACAW Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

THIS BEAUTIFUL 1,800 SQ FT HAS A LIVING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM, 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, BOTH WITH DOUBLE SINKS! *FRESH PAINT THRU OUT**BRAND NEW CARPETING & NEW KITCHEN SINK*THE OPEN KITCHEN INCLUDES AN ISLAND/ BREAKFAST BAR* CEILING FANS AND TILE THROUGHOUT. OUTBACK YOU'LL FIND A KRYSTAL BLUE FENCED IN POOL THAT INCLUDES FULL POOL SERVICE AND COVERED PATIO* DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! $300 NON-REF. CLEANING FEE$300.NON REF. PET FEE IF IT APPLIES$150 ONETIME ADMIN FEE*ALL DUE AT MOVE IN.***NO ON STREET OVER NIGHT PARKING BETWEEN MIDNIGHT AND 6 AM**