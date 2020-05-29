1691 E Park Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic home centrally located on large corner lot. This home offers spacious formal living/dining room area with vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, open family room and downstairs master suite with full master bath. Upstairs are 3 additional bedrooms and large loft for added space. Lots of tile flooring throughout the home, all windows have been tinted for additional energy efficiency as well as sunscreens. fresh pain throughout the entire home with fresh carpets in each room. Light fixtures just installed and redone. This home won't last long!