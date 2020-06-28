All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1677 W BLUEBIRD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1677 W BLUEBIRD Drive
Last updated September 1 2019 at 7:21 AM

1677 W BLUEBIRD Drive

1677 West Bluebird Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1677 West Bluebird Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A lovely 4 bed, 2 bath property located in Chandler is now on the market! desert landscaping, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, dining and living areas, neutral paint throughout, kitchen has everything you need for home cooking, ample cabinetry, a pantry, granite counter tops, tile back splash, matching stainless steel appliances, and a lovely island complete with a breakfast bar. You'll love the beautiful master bedroom, with its full bath featuring double sinks along with a separate tub and shower. The wonderful backyard includes a covered patio, grassy area, and even a convenient storage shed! schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1677 W BLUEBIRD Drive have any available units?
1677 W BLUEBIRD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1677 W BLUEBIRD Drive have?
Some of 1677 W BLUEBIRD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1677 W BLUEBIRD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1677 W BLUEBIRD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1677 W BLUEBIRD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1677 W BLUEBIRD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1677 W BLUEBIRD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1677 W BLUEBIRD Drive offers parking.
Does 1677 W BLUEBIRD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1677 W BLUEBIRD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1677 W BLUEBIRD Drive have a pool?
No, 1677 W BLUEBIRD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1677 W BLUEBIRD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1677 W BLUEBIRD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1677 W BLUEBIRD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1677 W BLUEBIRD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College