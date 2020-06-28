1677 W BLUEBIRD Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A lovely 4 bed, 2 bath property located in Chandler is now on the market! desert landscaping, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, dining and living areas, neutral paint throughout, kitchen has everything you need for home cooking, ample cabinetry, a pantry, granite counter tops, tile back splash, matching stainless steel appliances, and a lovely island complete with a breakfast bar. You'll love the beautiful master bedroom, with its full bath featuring double sinks along with a separate tub and shower. The wonderful backyard includes a covered patio, grassy area, and even a convenient storage shed! schedule a showing today!