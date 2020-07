Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Fully furnished home with lawn and pool service in Ocotillo. 3 beds upstairs with a full bath and 4th bedroom set up as an extra living room. Downstairs full master, huge dining/living room, family room and open kitchen plus powder room and large laundry room. There is a 3 car garage, beautiful pool close to schools, parks, tennis courts, golf course, restaurants and so much more.