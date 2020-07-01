All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1660 W WINCHESTER Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1660 W WINCHESTER Way
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

1660 W WINCHESTER Way

1660 West Winchester Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1660 West Winchester Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Silverton Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Completely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath open concept home w/ pebble tec pool--New shaker wht kitchen cabs/pull out shelves, quartz countertops & tile backsplash, New Stainless Steel Appliances--Refrigerator has double doors w/ icemaker & water dispenser/middle drawer & bottom freezer along with built in LG microwave, range & dishwasher. New shiplap accent walls in the great room, master bedroom & bathroom. New paint inside and out, new tile/glass oversized walk in shower, large master walk in closet, new light fixtures and fans T/O, 3'' upgraded molding, laundry room inside, 3 car garage, 12-14' ceilings/vaulted and new matching tile plank flooring t/o except bedrooms which are newly carpeted. This house is stunning with too many extras to list, & is well cared for. Close to hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 W WINCHESTER Way have any available units?
1660 W WINCHESTER Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1660 W WINCHESTER Way have?
Some of 1660 W WINCHESTER Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 W WINCHESTER Way currently offering any rent specials?
1660 W WINCHESTER Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 W WINCHESTER Way pet-friendly?
No, 1660 W WINCHESTER Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1660 W WINCHESTER Way offer parking?
Yes, 1660 W WINCHESTER Way offers parking.
Does 1660 W WINCHESTER Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1660 W WINCHESTER Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 W WINCHESTER Way have a pool?
Yes, 1660 W WINCHESTER Way has a pool.
Does 1660 W WINCHESTER Way have accessible units?
No, 1660 W WINCHESTER Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 W WINCHESTER Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1660 W WINCHESTER Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College