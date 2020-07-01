1660 W WINCHESTER Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Completely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath open concept home w/ pebble tec pool--New shaker wht kitchen cabs/pull out shelves, quartz countertops & tile backsplash, New Stainless Steel Appliances--Refrigerator has double doors w/ icemaker & water dispenser/middle drawer & bottom freezer along with built in LG microwave, range & dishwasher. New shiplap accent walls in the great room, master bedroom & bathroom. New paint inside and out, new tile/glass oversized walk in shower, large master walk in closet, new light fixtures and fans T/O, 3'' upgraded molding, laundry room inside, 3 car garage, 12-14' ceilings/vaulted and new matching tile plank flooring t/o except bedrooms which are newly carpeted. This house is stunning with too many extras to list, & is well cared for. Close to hospital.