Chandler, AZ
1618 W Maplewood Street
Last updated July 30 2019

1618 W Maplewood Street

1618 West Maplewood Street · No Longer Available
Chandler
Location

1618 West Maplewood Street, Chandler, AZ 85286
Pecos Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1618 W Maplewood Street Available 08/15/19 Gorgeous Waterfront Home!!!! - Beautiful Chandler home on the water! Vaulted ceilings, tons of storage and plenty of natural light. Kitchen is very open with center island and stainless steel appliances! Fireplace in living room! Tile floors! French doors open up to the backyard!!! Home includes large master suite with garden tub in master bathroom!!! Home is walking distance to Pecos Ranch Park and close to the 202! CALL TODAY!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1695
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1695
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Upon approved application the $1695 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE5031799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 W Maplewood Street have any available units?
1618 W Maplewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 W Maplewood Street have?
Some of 1618 W Maplewood Street's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 W Maplewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1618 W Maplewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 W Maplewood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1618 W Maplewood Street is pet friendly.
Does 1618 W Maplewood Street offer parking?
No, 1618 W Maplewood Street does not offer parking.
Does 1618 W Maplewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 W Maplewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 W Maplewood Street have a pool?
No, 1618 W Maplewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1618 W Maplewood Street have accessible units?
No, 1618 W Maplewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 W Maplewood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1618 W Maplewood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
