1618 W Maplewood Street Available 08/15/19 Gorgeous Waterfront Home!!!! - Beautiful Chandler home on the water! Vaulted ceilings, tons of storage and plenty of natural light. Kitchen is very open with center island and stainless steel appliances! Fireplace in living room! Tile floors! French doors open up to the backyard!!! Home includes large master suite with garden tub in master bathroom!!! Home is walking distance to Pecos Ranch Park and close to the 202! CALL TODAY!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1695

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1695

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1695 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



