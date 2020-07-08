1602 East Detroit Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this gorgeous Chandler home! This home features an elegant kitchen and dining area, 3 spacious bedrooms with open windows, fresh paint throughout, brand new flooring and ceiling fans and of course a big and bright backyard perfect for summer activities, gatherings and even just to relax and enjoy all your home has to offer. This is an amazing location too being a short distance from schools and everything you need! This home truly does speak for itself so schedule your tour today!



Refrigerator, washer and dryer will be provided. One small pet upon owner approval.



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.