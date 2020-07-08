All apartments in Chandler
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:50 PM

1602 East Detroit Street

1602 East Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

1602 East Detroit Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Tradition East

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this gorgeous Chandler home! This home features an elegant kitchen and dining area, 3 spacious bedrooms with open windows, fresh paint throughout, brand new flooring and ceiling fans and of course a big and bright backyard perfect for summer activities, gatherings and even just to relax and enjoy all your home has to offer. This is an amazing location too being a short distance from schools and everything you need! This home truly does speak for itself so schedule your tour today!

Refrigerator, washer and dryer will be provided. One small pet upon owner approval.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 East Detroit Street have any available units?
1602 East Detroit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 East Detroit Street have?
Some of 1602 East Detroit Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 East Detroit Street currently offering any rent specials?
1602 East Detroit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 East Detroit Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 East Detroit Street is pet friendly.
Does 1602 East Detroit Street offer parking?
No, 1602 East Detroit Street does not offer parking.
Does 1602 East Detroit Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1602 East Detroit Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 East Detroit Street have a pool?
No, 1602 East Detroit Street does not have a pool.
Does 1602 East Detroit Street have accessible units?
No, 1602 East Detroit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 East Detroit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 East Detroit Street does not have units with dishwashers.

