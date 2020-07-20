1601 West Gunstock Loop

Amenities

Located in Chandler with nicely landscaped front yard and backyard to match. This River side house has double doors that open up to a nice floor plan with a large open kitchen with a built in desk area and tons of storage space, 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 car garage, with third one converted into extra storage and a cover patio. This home is just surrounded by lush green grass that just adds that final touch of perfection! Community offers a pool, tennis courts and Pecos park nearby.



Pets allowed up to 2 . Washer/Dryer in home.



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

